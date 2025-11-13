A women’s group exploring menopause and the experience of rural women has been founded locally by Tracey McKellar.

Menopause - The Journey aims to bring rural women together in a safe, empowering space to explore the full experience of menopause - mind, body and soul.

Through monthly in person workshops, women come together to share in real education, honest conversation, and the power of sisterhood and community.

Each workshop featured a guest expert offering guidance on a key area of menopause, from hormones and nutrition, mindset, intimacy, and energy. We unpack the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual shifts if “this season of life” - with no shame, no fluff, and no topic off limits.

"I believe we are building something rare: a community of women who are informed, supported, and deeply connected," Ms McKellar said.

"This is more than information - its transformation. It’s about more than just surviving our hormones - it’s about thriving with them."

The 4 Core Values are:

1. Empowerment through education

2. Trust, integrity, and open conversation

3. Sisterhood, connection, and real support

4. Relatable, rural, and real - no fluff, no shame.

"I’m just one person travelling my own journey. I want to learn as much as I can to not just survive but thrive, and I figured other women do too," Ms McKellar said.

"But it’s more than the workshops- it’s about sisterhood and community in a safe, relaxed and fun space. It’s for all women of all ages, no matter where they are in their meno journey - got an interest? Peri-Meno? In the thick of it? In the rear view mirror? All welcome!," she said.

The November workshop is on Sunday 30 November starting from 11am at the Grenfell Library Hub/Visitor Centre. Cost is $20 sand tickets are available at the door.

The workshop will will welcome Cherie from The Back Room Forbes for - Meno, Meditation and WTF Momemts!

"Cherie calls herself a “dot connector”, helping women move from overwhelm to peace, confidence, and empowerment.," Ms McKellar said.

"With her down to earth blend of meditation, breath work, storytelling - and even a touch of journaling- she will show us how simple practices can calm our mind, lift our energy and make the menopause journey lighter."

The group then follow up with their December workshop on Sunday, 7 December at 11:am with Verdel Maclean from Anoint Grenfell for - Essential Energy: Natural Support for Body, Mind & Spirit.

Verdel has over 30 years experience in the world of beauty, aromatherapy and metaphysics. Verdel is the founder of Anoint Chakra Therapy.

In this workshop Verdel will share practical ways to blend the body’s energy system using her unique blends of oils, teas, and burner blends. Perfect for easing emotional and physical shifts during menopause.

This session will leave participants feeling calmer, clearer and more connected. Plus - as a bonus - Verdel will bring along samples of her oils and teas for us to try.

This session will be held at the Grenfell Library Hub/Visitor Centre. Cost is $20 sand tickets are available at the door. Light morning tea included.

So far the workshops this year have included Chicky Hampshire, qualified Clinical Nutritionist (Nourish Through Menopause), Susie Taylor - Biddy and Jean Personal Stylist (Dressing the Woman You Are Now), Kim Broomby KB5 Fitness (Move It or Lose It).

Guests for 2026 include a pharmacist (From Hormones to Herbal), Meno GP ( Meno and Mojo), beautician (Meno, Body Care and Hair in Wrong Places), women’s health nurse (The Real Pelvic Floor Talk), plus more.