The Henry Lawson High School have announced the Student Representative Council for 2026.

These students have been selected to represent their peers and contribute to the continued growth and success of the school community.

SRC Representatives:

Year 8: Baxter Sheehan & Jessie Pollock

Year 9: Saran Jobymon & Penny Hughes

Year 10: Jack Hazell & Keira Chown

Year 11: William O'Connor Johnston, Jack Death, Marley Loader, Leonise Balon & Matilda Smithers

The Henry Lawson High School would also like to extend their congratulations to the 2026 School Captains, Jethro Fenton and Bridie Forde with Vice Captains Ryan Toole and Ella Mitton who will lead the student body in the year ahead.

The Henry Lawson High School are incredibly proud of all their representatives and look forward to the positive contributions they will make throughout 2026.

Try - A - Trade Construction

In Term four, Oliver, Blair, Blaine, Lewis, Lachlan and Josh had the opportunity to participate in a practical

construction project at the school. Under the guidance of Mr Andrews and Mr Russell Adams, the students successfully built a brand-new chicken coop, demonstrating excellent teamwork, initiative and problem-solving skills.

The school extends their sincere thanks to Mr Russell Adams from Infrastructure Training for his support and expertise, providing students with valuable hands-on industry experience.

Congratulations to all involved on an outstanding achievement — the finished product looks fantastic and will be a wonderful addition to the school community.

Year Six Transition

On Wednesday 29 October, Year 6 students from local primary schools joined the staff and students at The Henry Lawson High School for a half-day transition program.

The students enjoyed a variety of engaging workshops, including agricultural judging activities and rock climbing challenges in Outdoor Recreation. It was a fantastic afternoon filled with smiles, teamwork, and hands-on learning, giving them a taste of life at high school.

Year 12 Hospitality

The Henry Lawson High School's Year 12 Hospitality students recently mastered the art of fresh pasta making, finishing off their creations with a traditional carbonara using free-range egg yolks, freshly grated Parmesan, and a touch of pasta water.

It was a marathon morning in the kitchen, but as always, THLHS' talented students rose to the challenge and delivered outstanding results.