Get your singing voices ready for the return of the annual Christmas Carols in the park.

Hosted by the Grenfell Association of Churches, the annual event returns to Taylor Park on Sunday, 14 December and everyone is welcome.

Grenfell Association of Churches' Roy Nash said everyone is welcome to come to the free event, with a BBQ kicking off the night from 5:30pm.

Carols will begin by 6pm, and there will be a range of Christmas carols sung.

Along with the carols, students from Grenfell Public School, St Joseph's Primary School and The Henry Lawson High School will perform.

The Grenfell Association of Churches includes the Salvation Army, Catholic, Anglican, Uniting and Presbyterian Churches, with all working together, Mr Nash said to try and put this on every year.

Mr Nash said they put the Christmas Carols on every year for the community to enjoy and share the spirit of Christmas.

While currently in recess, the Grenfell Town and District band will be providing live music to back the carols.

Mr Nash said it is good to have the band back together to help provide music for the event.