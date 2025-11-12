The Grenfell Branch of the Australian Red Cross held its annual Melbourne Cup Afternoon Tea and Fashion Parade on Tuesday, 4 November at the Grenfell Country Cup. The Club looked stunning with crisp white tablecloths, bright red serviettes and small vases on flowers on each table.

In addition, there were several beautiful large floral arrangements of roses and numerous other spring flowers. A real feature was the beautiful sprays of orchids grown by one of our Red Cross members.

The afternoon commenced with a Fashion Parade hosted by Cath Birch from Chrome Boutique. There were six models, each wore a selection of this season’s fashions. The Parade included formal, casual items and clothing suited to teenagers.

All garments modelled were available for purchase from Chrome Boutique. Thank you to Cath, for her enthusiastic contribution to the afternoon.

Then it was time for the Afternoon Tea. What a wonderful spread of delicious food was available. There were tasty sandwiches, scones and cream, slices, rum balls and delightful cupcakes. But there were also some mouth-watering Neenish Tarts and Portuguese Tarts! Our community has some amazing home cooks.

Just prior to the running of the Melbourne Cup some prizes were awarded: -

Best Dressed Lady -Tracey Walker

Best Ladies Hat: Pip Lawson

Best dressed gentleman: Wayne Fraser

Lucky Door Prize: Di Donohue

Winner of the Raffle: Kathleen McCue

At 3pm everyone found a good position in front of the TV to watch The Melbourne Cup and then proceeded to check their Sweep tickets.

It was a very pleasant and enjoyable afternoon. A big thank you to everyone who supported this Red Cross fundraising event.