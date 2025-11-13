Meet Central West based author Claudia Harrison when she launches her latest book 'The Oldest Daughter' at Grenfell Library on Wednesday 19 November at 10.30am.

The Oldest Daughter is a deeply moving novel set in rural New South Wales. It follows Maggie, a young woman who leaves her hometown to pursue a future in the city, only to be pulled back when a tragic accident takes the lives of her parents.

Now the caretaker of her orphaned siblings, Maggie must navigate the weight of responsibility, unresolved family dynamics, and a growing sense that not everything about her parents—or their past—is as it seemed.

As she unravels the layers of grief, buried secrets begin to surface, forcing Maggie to confront long-held perceptions and question what she thought she knew about the people she loved most.

At its heart, The Oldest Daughter is a story of resilience, self-discovery, and the quiet strength it takes to forgive the past in order to move forward.

All interested people are welcome to attend the book launch.

Please book your spot with Grenfell Library on 6343 1334 or online via Eventbrite.com.au.

To find out more about the event or Claudia, head online to https://tinyurl.com/ClaudiaGrenfell2025