Our general meeting this month, the last for the year, was short, as we were meeting at the Grenfell Country Club to celebrate Melbourne Cup Day.

After completing Club business, we settled back to watch a fashion parade presented by Chrome, giving us a taste of the styles we can expect to see around town over the warmer months.

We then enjoyed an excellent afternoon tea prepared by members of Grenfell Red Cross, and watched the favourite win the Melbourne Cup.

Instead of our usual meeting on 2 December, members will get together for a Christmas lunch at the Grenfell Bowling Club, starting at 12 noon.

-We are then in recess until March 2026, when Kathleen McCue has invited us to use Patina Gallery for our first meeting on Tuesday, 3 March at our usual time of 2 pm.