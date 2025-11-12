Weddin Shire Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Matthew Sykes as the new General Manager.

Mr Sykes was selected from a strong field of applicants and comes to Council with 32 years experience in Local Government, with over 11 years at the executive level including roles as Director Corporate Services, Chief Financial Officer and Acting General Manager.

His extensive qualifications, skill set and experience throughout his career have seen him achieve environmental, economic, social and civic results; Council believes Mr Sykes will be a good fit for our community with his measured and personable approach.

Mr Sykes will be commencing duties in mid-January 2026 and IWeddin Shire Mayor Paul Best said he will be arranging many community introductions in order for him to acquaint himself with the vibrant nature of this Shire, as well as assessing the challenges and opportunities for our community.

Cr Best said Mr Sykes is very keen to get to know our community, and along with his fellow Councillors encourages members of the community to welcome him and his family to our Shire.