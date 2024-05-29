On Tuesday, May 14 to Thursday, May 16 three ladies played in the WDLGA tournament at Wentworth in Orange.



The company was good and the course was in great condition. Virginia won a nine hole event.



Ladies are playing pennants against Forbes in Grenfell on Friday, May 31.



A strong team has been selected and good luck to everyone.



On Saturday, June 1 we will be holding Brian Browns day, this is being played as a two person Ambrose.



Results of the golf played on May 22.



Stableford. 1st P Baker 40 points, 2nd L Young 36 points.



L Young had a birdie on 9th and won nearest the pin



Results of the golf played May 26. Stableford 1st M Starr. 33 points, 2nd. V Drogemuller. 32 points.



Until next week good golfing.



