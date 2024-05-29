PHOTO
On Tuesday, May 14 to Thursday, May 16 three ladies played in the WDLGA tournament at Wentworth in Orange.
The company was good and the course was in great condition. Virginia won a nine hole event.
Ladies are playing pennants against Forbes in Grenfell on Friday, May 31.
A strong team has been selected and good luck to everyone.
On Saturday, June 1 we will be holding Brian Browns day, this is being played as a two person Ambrose.
Results of the golf played on May 22.
Stableford. 1st P Baker 40 points, 2nd L Young 36 points.
L Young had a birdie on 9th and won nearest the pin
Results of the golf played May 26. Stableford 1st M Starr. 33 points, 2nd. V Drogemuller. 32 points.
