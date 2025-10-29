This Saturday at Lawson Oval Grenfell, Woodbridge will host the Dubbo Goannas in round 7 of the Western Women’s Rugby League tackle competition.

Under 12s kick off proceedings at 9.30am followed by the Under 14s (10.30am), Under 16s (11.40am), Under 18s (12.50pm), and the day concludes with the Opens match commencing at 2.00pm.

The gate is owned and operated by the Woodbridge Cup Committee with entry being $5 for adults and under 16s free.

The Grenfell Senior Rugby League will be running the canteen.

This is the final round of the regular season with the semi-finals to be held on the weekend of the 8th/9th November and the Grand Finals are set down for Saturday 15th November. The venues for these days are yet to be determined.

Other fixtures for this Saturday are Mudgee V Orange Vipers at Glen Willow Oval Mudgee, whilst elsewhere Lachlan will host Castlereagh at Pioneer Oval Parkes and the Panorama Platypi (Bathurst) will have a chance to recharge their batteries before the semis as they have the bye.