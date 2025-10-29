The Grenfell Junior Rugby Club is putting the call out for more players to try their hand at rugby union next year in the 2026 season.

Despite having the support of a committee along with former players and parents willing to help, the club have had to pause their operations following their AGM on Wednesday, 15 October as they currently do not have enough players to continue.

Grenfell Junior Rugby Club's Tanya Radnedge said they will look to run again into rugby early next year with the help of the Brumbies and try and get some more players who want to come over and play rugby.

Ms Radnedge said they have the committee, all the help, equipment, grounds and desire but they are just a little short on players.

"Which is sad because the club has a really proud history in Grenfell and has always supported and produced some amazing young players," she said.

Ms Radnedge said they are really keen for the club to stay alive and they have not shut the club down.

Ms Radnedge said it is said for the club to have to pause, but many of their players have aged up or will be heading off to boarding school next year and won't be available to play for Grenfell as easily.

Next year the club will look to add some extra incentives for those who want to come play such as trips to Canberra for international games, Ms Radnedge said, as well as the usual free shorts, socks and footy bags.

Ms Radnedge said if anyone is interested in playing rugby union, keep an eye on the Grenfell Junior Rugby Union Club's Faqcebook page which will highlight when the season is set to kick off

The club has the get into rugby program is open to kids from six up to 12, and the club also fields teams in under 14s and Under 17s teams, with tackle and touch footy available in all age groups.

Ms Radnedge said there is plenty of options and ways of progressing from club rugby up.