There was plenty of team spirit, and superb dives where strong at the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club 2025 Annual Development Carnival.

The Grenfell Aquatic Centre came alive bright and early, looking it's best due to all the hard work from the wonderful Leann and her staff.

Our club president Lorene Hazell warmly opened the carnival praising all of the swimmers and thanking all volunteers. A special mention went to the incredible catering provided from club members that was put together for the officials, that our carnival is famously known for.

Families, friends and swimmers cheered each other on showing wonderful sportsmanship and community pride throughout the action packed day.

Lots of sunscreen was reapplied under the warm windy sky as more than 100 swimmers dived into a full program of events. A favourite being the 10 person relay that finishes off the day.

New members to the club competing for the first time delivered impressive swims. The senior members also put on a strong display of PB's and we're excitedly rewarded by Liz Robinson and her famous Tim Tam treats. Congratulations everyone!

One competitor, Hannah Lynch age 12 shared that "the two weeks of intensive Swimsafe that Grenfell Public School participated in with the Aquatic Centre staff was not only fun, but helped the Great Whites be stronger and fitter".

We are looking forward to our 2026 Carnival.