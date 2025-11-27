Despite wild weather and a flooded track on Saturday afternoon, the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club’s speedway weekend was still hailed a success, drawing riders from across the country, including Grenfell's own Beau Bailey and delivering impressive performances across all classes.

The two day event, held in partnership with Darcy Ward Speedway Promotions, began strongly on Friday night with practice sessions and was going strong into Satruday before being impacted by wet weather.

Despite racing being called off after four races, and before the finals Beau Bailey was able to claim first place based on points in the 500cc category.

Cowra’s Ben Cook finished second, with Zach Cook third.

Beau said the track got too rough by the end of the day, and while the organisors tried their best, they couldn't do with the track and had to call off the racing early.

Beau said the rides were tricky on the day, but they just had to deal with it.

Though he did say it help increase his experience in wetter weather and steering.

Cowra MRC president Steve Kurtz said the weekend started smoothly before being hit by severe weather.

“We had a good weekend, all the riders turned up from all over the place,” he said.

“But we got hampered by the rain Saturday afternoon. It flooded the track pretty well, so we had to put the races back a little bit.

Kurtz said the club had no choice but to call the event off before the final heats.

“The track was getting just a little bit dangerous for the riders with all the water it had taken in during the afternoon, so we didn’t do the final,” he said.

Kurtz said Bailey has a big year ahead, saying, “he’s gonna head across overseas and start his international career next year, so it’s a good thing for him to be able to win something like that to kick off his season.”

Although disappointed the finals couldn’t be completed, Kurtz said the event still received overwhelmingly positive feedback from riders, families, and spectators.

Along with competing at the Cowra Speedway, Beau has recently returned from Adelaide where he competed in the opening night of the Gillman Speedway a fortnight ago, and he finished in second place.

Looking forward, Beau will be heading to Mildura next weekend to compete in the Victorian Titles, before heading to rid in the Ash Jones Memorial meeting which will take place in Victoria on December 6.

Beau will be taking on the Under 21s Australian Titles following the Ash Jones Memorial, with him hoping for strong results in Australian Titles to be able to return to contest the World Championships again next year.

If he is successful in the Under 21s title, he will earn a spot in the senior titles, which is the goal for this year as he will be able to have a run against some of the most experienced riders in the country.

This is the first year Beau has been competing in the 500cc class and he has said it has been a big experience to compete at this level and against international riders.

Going across a variety of tracks, Beau said all of the tracks are different, with some larger or slicker, and the main thing is finding the right setup which suits the rider and the conditions.