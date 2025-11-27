The Grenfell Blues A Grade squad have returned to form with a win against Junee over the weekend.

Batting first, Grenfell (10/141) set a challenging target for the home side of Junee (10/55) which they were unable to match when they came to the stumps.

Grenfell's Rhys Hughes said the result was pretty impressive, and one of the standouts of their bowlers was Jaxon Greenaway who took four wickets off eight overs.

Other standout, Mr Hughes said were Harrison Keppe who took three wickets, Zach Starr who took took two wickets and Riley Edwards who took one wicket.

On the bowling side, some of the standouts were Bailey Edwards and Zach Starr who each claimed 34 runs.

With this victory, The Grenfell Blues are sitting clear in second place, before heading into a bye this weekend, before heading to take on the Cootamundra Bulls who are sitting on top of the ladder.

Mr Hughes said this week they had a couple of players who were out come back, and he is hopeful more of their players return for a full fresh side to take on Coiotamundra and following into the finals.

Mr Hughes said Cootamundra are the team to beat this year, but are hoping to put it to them with the return of a full squad.

While the A Grade had a strong win, the Grenfell B Grade 10/98 had a close loss against Temora (6/102).

Despite the loss, Mr Hughes said the B Grade squad had played one of their best games of the season, but unfortunately Temora chased them down to win by four wickets.

Mr Hughes said on the day Temora's batsmen and bowlers were just a touch too good on the day.

Mr Hughes said everyone is enjoying playing cricket and they have a few younger players in the B Grade and are building into the future.

The B Grade squad have this weekend off with a bye and will be travelling to take on Cootamundra's B Grade squad next week.