Thank you Brian Hughes for an eclectic day of golf that was held on Sunday, 23 November.

As players head out with their chosen trio of clubs, the course becomes a canvas for ingenuity and good humour. Birdies may be rarer, bogeys more abundant, but the memories will be plentiful.

The Club wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation for the support it has received, and to thank all who came out to play. Your presence on the course brings life to the event and strengthens the spirit of our community.