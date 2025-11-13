While the Grenfell Blues A and B Grade squads have had a mixed start to the 2025/26 South West Slopes Cricket League season, the A Grade squad has come away with a win against a strong Temora squad.

The Blues 4/104 defeated the Temora Bowling Club Tigers 10/103 in what was described by the club's Harrison Starr as a good match against a class team.

On the weekend, Starr said it was a little one sided at the beginning, with the Blues bowling Temora out for 100 runs in 23 overs and chased it down in 18 overs.

While it was a little one sided, Temora fought back, giving the Blues a bit of a scare in the middle, losing four quick wickets between 30 and 50 runs.

"I was waiting for the batting collapse to start, but it didn't happen. Bailey [Edwards] held strong there at the top of the order and Jaxon Greenaway came out and finished the game with him," Starr said.

"It was really good to see Bailey continuing his form that he's in at the moment," he said.

"It's good to have someone at the top of the order that's able to hang around and is able to get us off to a good start."

Another highlight for Grenfell on the day, Starr said, was Will Johnson who played his first game for Grenfell this year and got six wickets for 17 runs off six overs.

"He's a really classy bowler and he's going to be a handy asset for the team going forward," he said.

Starr said it was good to be back against Temora against the tough loss against Junee and the big loss against Cootamundra.

He noted that Cootamundra are a class side, having won three competitions in a row, and they are the team to beat this year.

Unfortunately for the Grenfell Blues B Grade squad (10/35), they were defeated by the Burrangong Cubs (0/36).

Starr said the B Grade are struggling in the games, but they are getting plenty of players who are enjoying the game.

Starr said it is made difficult for them by having such a young team competing this year.

Overall, Starr said the weekend was good, with games played in good spirits and they were all able to sit down together and have a laugh.

Among the top results in the A Grade game, best on the bowling was Will Johnson with six wickets over six overs, conceding 19 runs and Caleb Hadden claiming two wickets for 8 runs over 1.5 overs. Harrison Starr and Jaxon Greenaway each claimed a wicket.

Best on the batting lineup was Bailey Edwards (not out) with 49 runs, Jaxon Greenaway (not out) with 23 runs and Rhys Hughes with 16 runs.

This Saturday, 15 November, both grades are away, with the A Grade team taking on Stockinbingal and the B Grade taking on Boorowa.