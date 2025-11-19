On Monday, 10 November, the Grenfell Public School Stage 2 tennis team showcased their skills and sportsmanship at the prestigious Todd Woodbridge Cup State Finals, held at Sydney Olympic Park.

Out of 210 schools and 6,000 students across New South Wales, the top 20 teams qualified to compete in this exciting event. After successfully advancing through regional competitions, the Grenfell team arrived ready to play tennis in a fun yet competitive spirit.

In each round of the competition, the two schools that played against each other were allocated four courts. The matches began with girls' doubles and boys' doubles played simultaneously on these courts. Once those matches were completed, the teams moved on to play mixed doubles, which was played next.

Coached by Mrs Tanya Radnedge and Mrs Alicia White, who dedicated weekly after-school training sessions to prepare the team, the young players demonstrated resilience, teamwork, and great enthusiasm throughout the day. Facing some of the strongest teams in the state, the Grenfell players enjoyed a wonderful day of tennis filled with challenging matches and memorable moments.

The community congratulates the Grenfell Public School tennis team for their outstanding achievement and the coaches for their commitment in guiding these talented students to the statewide stage. Their performance is a testament to the dedication and spirit of our local school sports programs.