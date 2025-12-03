The annual Mixed Foursomes Championship at Grenfell Golf Club delivered a full day of high-quality golf on Sunday, with competitors taking on an extended 27-hole format that tested endurance, consistency, and teamwork.

After a tightly contested event, Maria Neill and Chris Cartman emerged as the overall champions, combining steady play with strong finishing holes to secure the title. Their composed performance across the demanding three-loop format kept them ahead of the field as the pressure built late in the day.

Finishing in second place were Sally Mitton and Stephen Walker, who remained in contention throughout and applied steady pressure on the leaders. Leanne Young and Farran Stevens claimed third place with a solid effort that kept them near the top of the leaderboard from start to finish.

Accuracy was also rewarded during the championship, with Sid Matthews and Karen Hancock taking out the Nearest to the Pin honours.

Club officials praised all competitors for their sportsmanship and endurance, noting that the 27-hole format once again delivered an exciting and memorable championship for all players.