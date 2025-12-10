Christmas shouldn't break the bank this year, with the Grenfell Salvation Army encouraging people to shop at their 'Thriftmas' event.

Grenfell Salvation Army Family Store's Ruth Kirk said people are pretty short on funds at the best of times, particularly around the festive season, and this is why they wanted to promote thrifty gift giving this Christmas.

Ms Kirk said they have plenty of high quality items and gift ideas in store that people can get in store, and money raised by the Family Store goes back to helping people in the community.

"Lots of people give things, donate things, that are still in boxes and there are some really lovely gifts down there that people could buy if they are short on money and still want to give something nice," she said.

Locally, the Salvation Army hosts their Doorways program which assists people in need with grocery items, sleeping bags or clothing.

They also host a free social cafe at the Hall, where people can gather for a meal and to socialise every Thursday. While the meal is free and everyone is welcome, Ms Kirk said people can make a donation if they feel like it.

The Salvation Army Store is open every Wednesday, but the store will be open over three days next week from 17-19 December to encourage those who are looking for a last minute gift a place to shop.

Ms Ruth said by shopping at the Salvation Army Family Store, they are helping both their own budget and helping people in need.

"We try to keep our prices low and the quality high," she said.