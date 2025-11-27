Over a year since the 3G network shutdown, and as complaints from across the region about network coverage rise, Telstra has updated customers on changes that will further affect coverage and performance.

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has called on telcos and the Government to listen to the frustration of his constituents and those across regional and rural Australia since before the 3G shutdown occurred.

"It has now been more than a year since the 3G shutfown and the Labor Federal Government still has no solutions for the poorer mobile phone connectivity being experienced, particularly in the regions," Mr McCormack said.

"It is evident the Labor Government did not have the right checks and balances in place and the shutdown was done prematurely.

"It is incumbent on this Government to listen to the pleas of regional people and work towards fixing this terrible mess.

"Regional Australians rely on mobile communications for many reasons, including to conduct their business and for safety through having access to call Triple Zero."

On the same day Telstra notified their customers, via email, to changes in their terms, including unacceptable customer behaviour and supporting victims of domestic and family violence.

However, it was one particular section of the update from the telco that had locals concerns rising.

"The following changes to our mobile service terms are to better explain coverage availability, how future network enhancements may be implemented, and how we manage our network to optimise performance," the email read.

Under network coverage and management there included points such as coverage and performance may vary between plans with some offering broader coverage or enhanced features as well as not all network upgrades will apply to every plan.

"Does this mean that we will have to pay more for simple phone service?" one local questioned on Facebook.

"Another money grabbing ploy for those of us who just want to stay connected."

The Telstra email also announced it is rolling out 5G Standalone, what it calls an 'advanced evolution of 5G technology,' however, those who have pre-paid plans will not be able to access it, they will be able to remain on the existing coverage.

"This means prepaid services will continue to have access to 5G in areas currently available," the email read.

"In new 5G (Standalone) only areas, prepaid services will have access to 4G."

On the telstra website you are able to use an interactive map to check 4G and 5G network coverage.

When you zoom in to a state view there is only one very small spot in the Hilltops that is covered by 5G just south of Young, with the majority of the area covered by 4G.

Compared to Temora, Forbes, Parkes and Cowra the 5G coverage size near Young is smaller with it around the same size as that of Grenfell and Cootamundra.