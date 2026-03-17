It has been more than a week since fuel prices in the region began rising following conflict in the Middle East, and they have continued to climb with some Grenfell fuel station diesel prices increasing past $2 per litre.

Between 11.45am and 3.39pm on 5 March diesel prices significantly jumped.

The diesel price at Grenfell Local in Camp Street went up 37 cents per litre in that time from 182.9 cents a litre to 219.9.

Independent Grenfell at Lachlan Fertilisers in Alexandra Street went from186.9 a litre to 219.9, with South West Fuels in Main Street already charging 219.9 cents per litre for diesel from 11.45am.

By 9 March diesel prices in Grenfell were 232.9 and 246.9.

Prices continued to rise with Grenfell diesel prices among the highest in the area last Thursday, 12 March.

Grenfell's lowest diesel price was at South West Fuel at 259.9 per litre which was Forbes, Parkes and Bathurst's highest diesel figures that day.

The Grenfell Local and Lachlan Fertilisers were at 274.9 a litre - down the road at Cowra and Canowindra it was 264.9 a litre, and 269.9 at Young.

Comparing prices further Orange diesel prices were 263.9 a litre at the same time and Dubbo 264.9 a litre.

This week diesel prices have risen again and are now into the $2.80s at the time of publication.

On Tuesday South West Fuel was the cheapest at 282.9 a litre, Grenfell Local next best at 285.9 and Independent Grenfell were charging 289.9 a litre for diesel.

It's been a different story for unleaded 91 petrol with Independent Grenfell having not changed their price since 9 March at 212.9 a litre and is the cheapest in town for unleaded 91 at the time of publication.

The Metro was the next best charging 229.9 a litre, followed by Grenfell Local at 233.9 and then South West Fuel at 254.9 a litre (as of 17 March).

The Metro have had the largest increase in price for unleaded 91 since 5 March to 17 March of 62 cents from 167.9 a litre to 229.9 but was the second cheapest at the time of publication.

Despite rising prices, and panic buying around the country running some fuel stations dry, any Grenfell residents who are worried about possible fuel shortages can breathe a little easier with Grenfell Local reporting that supplies have remained steady.

Bhavya Dhingra, manager of the Grenfell Local, said they had not experienced any disruptions to fuel deliveries.

"We haven’t run out of fuel and we haven’t been close to running out," Bhavya said.

"Our deliveries have been coming on time and there haven’t been any cancellations."

While some communities have reported supply issues, Grenfell Local has continued operating as normal.

However, Bhavya said the rising fuel prices were creating challenges for both the business and customers.

"At the moment the prices have been very expensive which has been difficult for us but it is difficult for our customers as well," Bhavya added.

To help customers where possible, the service station has been offering small in-store specials such as 2 cents off per litre and every fuel purchase over $100 receiving a free small coffee.

Grenfell Local expects its next fuel delivery to arrive as scheduled, meaning drivers should not need to worry about immediate shortages.

NRMA reported that last week average regional prices for regular unleaded rose 29.6 cents per litre while diesel prices rose 51.2 cents per litre.

They have also said unleaded prices seem to have flatten out at the moment however, how fast prices continue to rise will be dependent on future wholesale price increases.

In Sydney diesel prices rose 49.6 cents per litre this past week and the current average diesel price is 271.1 cents per litre.

The current average price for regular unleaded fuel in Sydney is 229.6 cents per litre (Monday afternoon, 16 March).