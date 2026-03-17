Entries close this Sunday, 22 March for the much-loved King and Queen competition as it makes its royal return for the 2026 Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts.

Local residents are encouraged to submit entries for the competition which offers participants a unique opportunity to act as ambassadors for the festival while raising funds for a local charity, club or sporting group of their choice.

The festival will run from Thursday 4 to Monday, 8 June.

Enter via the website https://henrylawsonfestival.com.au/events.../competitions/