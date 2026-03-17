Country villages are among those feeling the effects of tightening fuel supplies and increasing prices as Bribbaree Servo is left carefully rationing supplies to keep the community moving.

Ash Miller, owner of the Bribbaree Servo alongside his wife Natalie Cox, said the business ran out of both diesel and petrol on 6 March after delays in supply from regional distributors.

The service station sources fuel through suppliers based in Young which themselves rely on deliveries from larger fuel terminals.

"Our fuel provider told us they had more than half a million litres already booked out, but they had no fuel available in Young at the time," Ash said.

According to Ash those distributors had significant backlogs of orders waiting to be filled.

"They're waiting on fuel from the terminals and as soon as they get it it's distributed to customers who already have orders in place."

Independent distributors across the wider district are facing similar pressure.

Ash said some suppliers had more than a million litres booked across areas stretching from Cowra and Murrumburrah through to Bribbaree, Quandialla and Caragabal.

Despite shortages, Ash said prices being charged by some suppliers had continued to rise.

"Some of these deliveries are already sold within a couple of days of arriving, but the prices keep going up," he said.

"That's supply that's already been set aside so the price shouldn't be rising until the next shipment arrives."

The situation has left many Australians frustrated with large fuel companies including Ash.

"It's pretty disappointing. Australians are really getting hit hard at the moment," he said.

Bribbaree Servo itself is operating cautiously bringing in only small amounts of fuel to ensure locals can still access what they need without having to charge excessive prices.

"We're just getting enough to get by.

"We're not doing bulk deliveries or selling big quantities. It's mainly for people filling their cars or a jerry can."

Ash said they are conscious that many residents travel to larger surrounding towns such as Grenfell, Young or Temora where fuel can sometimes be 20 to 30 cents per litre cheaper.

"A lot of people here are retirees or pensioners and every cent counts. When they're going to town to do their shopping they'll obviously try to buy the cheapest fuel there."

Ash and Natalie purchased the Bribbaree Servo along with the Rusty Horse Hotel around six months ago at a time when the service station had not been selling fuel for an amount of time.

They have been gradually working to encourage residents to refuel locally again.

"It's going to take time for people to get used to coming back to the servo," Ash said.

"We're stocking more items and trying to build it back up so people can rely on it."

The fuel situation has raised concerns for local farmers, particularly with the planting season approaching.

Ash said many farmers had already organised fuel deliveries earlier in the year but some who were still waiting have been hit with higher prices than originally quoted.

"They might have ordered when fuel was in the high $1 range or low $2 range but by the time it arrives the price has jumped."

Combined with fertiliser costs rising by as much as 30 to 50 per cent compared with last year, Ash said some smaller farming operations are reconsidering their planting plans.

"Some of the smaller operators are saying it might not be worth planting a full crop this year. The big farms will absorb it but for the smaller ones the margins are getting very tight."

While the situation remains uncertain Ash said the Bribbaree Servo will continue supplying small quantities of fuel to help locals get by.

"We're just trying to make sure people can still get from A to B. We'll wait for things to settle down before bringing in larger deliveries again," Ash added.

On Tuesday Bribbaree Servo posted on Facebook reporting they only had diesel left but due to lengthy wait times for delivery they now have a 100 litre limit.

But they are encouraging people needing larger purchases to call 0429 377 191 to discuss availability.

They are still working on getting premium 95 petrol back in stock by Wednesday or Thursday.

The service station will still remain open and they encourage residents to call by for their range of snacks, cold drinks, bibs and bobs and century batteries for your utes, tractors and trucks.