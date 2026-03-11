Students from St Joseph’s rolled up their sleeves and got to work as part of Clean Up Australia Day, helping to remove rubbish from the school grounds.

Armed with gloves and rubbish bags, the students worked together to collect litter, showing great teamwork, responsibility, and pride in caring for their environment.

Through their efforts, the students not only helped make their surroundings cleaner but also learned the importance of protecting nature and looking after their community. Their enthusiastic participation highlights the school’s commitment to environmental awareness and community service.