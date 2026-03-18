Get ready to hear those engines roar - the Forbes Motor Show is back, and after wowing crowds in its debut year in 2025, this year’s event promises to be even bigger, louder and better.

The action returns to the Forbes Showground on Saturday, March 21, with crowd favourites skid row, ute barrel racing and the ever-popular show and shine all back on the program.

Competitors will be battling it out for a massive $10,000 in prize money and trophies.

Peter Hodge, from the small but passionate crew of volunteers behind the event, is expecting another huge day as the show continues to build momentum.

One of last year’s biggest hits, skid row, will once again fire up the fans with three competition classes - the high-powered methanol or unlimited class, the pro class for modified street cars, and the always entertaining battler’s bomb category.

And the response has been incredible.

Competitors are travelling from across the region and beyond, including Adelaide, Canberra, Mudgee, Sydney, Leeton and throughout the Central West, all keen to put their machines to the test.

The crowd-pleasing ute barrel racing will again take over the arena, with $2000 in prize money and trophies up for grabs for drivers game enough to put their skills on show.

Meanwhile the show and shine will showcase everything from beautifully restored classics and tough street machines to hardworking trucks, motorbikes, tractors and stationary engines - there is even a category for kids’ pushbikes.

Around $2000 in prize money and roughly 40 trophies will be awarded across the categories.

This year the display area will be set on grass, with the championships dog arena next to the showground prepared especially for the event.

Add in market stalls, a swap meet, and free children’s entertainment including Fairy LaLa and jumping castles, and there will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

“It’s just growing and growing,” Peter said.

“And none of it would be possible without our amazing sponsors - they’ve backed us to the hilt.”

Tickets are online now at 123tix.com.au

Family $40; adults $15; children 11-15 or pensioner $10.