Weddin Shire Council is seeking community feedback on a proposed steel cut-out artwork for Edward Square in Greenethorpe NSW. The project forms part of the Stronger Country Communities – Village Streetscape Project and is required to be completed by January 2026.

The artworks celebrate Greenethorpe’s unique history and heritage from the pioneering era of Iandra Castle and the introduction of share farming to the strong rural identity that continues today.

Each panel is 2.4 m high and 1.2 m wide. The Iandra Castle design spans eight panels and is proposed for the western side of the Square, while the tractor design spans four panels and is proposed for the southern side. These sizes and locations are suggestions and may be modified based on community preference.

Pegs marking the proposed locations have been placed in Edward Square for anyone who would like to view the potential sites.

The survey is open until 5pm on Wednesday 3 December.

You can have your say by heading online to fill out the short survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/87Q6SBP

Council has commissioned underground service locating for power and water, which must inform any final locations.

Public art is recognised in the Weddin Shire Destination Management Plan as a powerful way to enhance the presentation of our Shire, tell local stories, and encourage visitors to stop, explore, and capture photographs. This installation has the potential to become a distinctive feature within Greenethorpe and a key stop along a developing Weddin Shire art trail, linking public artworks across the region.

Weddin Shire Council invites residents to share their thoughts on the proposed designs, their connection to Greenethorpe’s heritage, and role in attracting visitors to the village.

While your feedback will be incorporated into the final design wherever possible, the nature of cut-out artwork means there are limitations to the intricacies that can be achieved, and as such some suggestions may not be feasible.

Village Streetscape funding is embargoed for projects relating to the presentation of village streetscapes, enhancement of village amenity and supporting visitator attraction; it cannot be diverted to repairing roads. There has been extensive community consultation throughout last year and early this year regarding the grant-funded Village Streetscape project, during which many project ideas were identified. The concept of installing laser-cut steel panels around Edward Square originated from the Greenethorpe residents who attended these engagement sessions. The meeting did not discuss specifics of the artwork itself.

Given the existence of a Heritage Conservation Area in Greenethorpe, any designs must be sensitive to this, which led to a focus on the village’s farming history.

For further details, contact Council's Economic Development Officer Auburn Carr, on 02 6343 1864 or by emailing auburn@weddin.nsw.gov.au