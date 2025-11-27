eSafety has launched a comprehensive package of new resources to help parents, carers, educators and young people prepare for social media age restrictions due to take effect on 10 December.

The new resources explain what is changing, why it matters, and how to support young people through the transition.

eSafety will also begin an series of 43 live webinars across Australian time zones to answer questions from the public and provide additional details.

“I strongly encourage parents, educators and young people to visit eSafety.gov.au, download our resources and register for a live webinar where we will explain the social media age restrictions and answer questions in sessions tailored for parents, carers and educators,” eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

“Delaying children’s access to social media accounts until age 16 will provide valuable extra time for them to learn and grow, free of the powerful, unseen forces of opaque algorithms and endless scroll.

“It’s not a silver bullet and it won’t solve every safety issue kids face online. But it is an important step that will give families and schools the opportunity to reset expectations, rebuild digital literacy and strengthen children’s emotional resilience before they enter high-risk online spaces,” Ms Julie Inman Grant said.

Informed by extensive consultation and feedback from key partners including mental health and support organisations, such as headspace, Kids Helpline, Beyond Blue, Raising Children and ReachOut Australia, all resources are available for free at eSafety.gov.au.

The new resource package includes:

- A dedicated online hub with tailored FAQs explaining what is happening, and how to prepare.

- Practical guidance for parents and carers, including conversations starters and get-ready guides.

- Information for educators, explaining what the new restrictions mean for schools, and how to prepare students.

- Youth-friendly content outlining what the new restrictions mean for young people, downloadable action plans and where to go for help and support.

“We recognise this transition will be monumental for some children,” Ms Inman Grant said.

“Our conversation starters, classroom resources and step-by-step guides are designed to support parents, carers and educators to reset family digital rules and make this delay a positive opportunity to build critical thinking and resilience before children have a social media account.”