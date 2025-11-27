Daniel Billings has pleaded guilty to the murder of Molly Ticehurst.

Eighteen months after his arrest Billings, now 30, has appeared in Forbes Local Court to face charges including the murder of his former partner.

Members of Molly's family and friends gathered in the court to hear Billings' lawyer Diane Elston enter the plea.

He is in custody and appeared via video link.

The court also heard Billings made an admission of guilt to some of the numerous charges, including breaching an apprehended violence order and animal cruelty, he was facing. Others have been dismissed.

Outside, community members had gathered quietly in Victoria Park to stand in support of Molly's family.

They rallied to embrace the family as they came out of the court and Molly’s father Tony stopped to say thank you.

“Every day, every week, I’m thankful for the people of Forbes,” he told media.

“The support from Forbes has been unreal."

Jacinda Acheson, one of those wearing a t-shirt with Molly’s picture on it, described Molly as beautiful.

“She was amazing, she was absolutely beautiful,” Jacinda said.

Billings’ case is now listed for arraignment in Supreme Court, in Sydney, on 12 December.