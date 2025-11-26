The Tubbul Campdraft Committee held a Morning Tea at Unwind Cafe on Monday to present a donation of $10,000 to the Grenfell CANAssist branch.

This contribution raised through the annual Campdraft in Autumn, and Ladies Campdrafting Clinic in August each year, reinforces the committee's commitment to supporting the local community.

Committee President Justyn Ryder and committee member Sam Davidge, representing the Tubbul Campdraft, met with Amanda Brenner, Secretary of the Grenfell CANAssist branch, to officially present the donation.

Local treasurerer Deidre Carroll was there to capture the moment, ensuring the occasion was well-documented, and to recognise the role that local businesses in Grenfell play in making such a donation possible.

Amanda Brenner spoke about the vital, on-the-ground support the CANAssist volunteers provide and shared some examples of how the CANAssist volunteers step in right here in Grenfell to provide practical, immediate help—whether that's financial assistance for travel to treatment, accommodation, medications, or basic utility bills.

"This donation will directly help our community when it's needed most," she said..

Justyn Ryder said Tubbul Campdraft Committee has a longstanding history of supporting CANAssist and has now contributed somewhere in the vicinity of $130,000 to the charity over that time.

"The Committee is very passionate about keeping these funds local," he said.

“We choses CANAssist each year as our charity because we know the money stays right here."

"It’s used directly to support people in our own community. That immediate, local impact is what drives us," Justyn said.

This level of sustained fundraising would not be possible without the generous, recurring sponsorship from local businesses in Grenfell. The committee extended a special thank you to Oliver's Hardware, Delta Agribusiness, Coopers Civil & Crushing & Kevin Miller, Whitty, Lennon & Co. Livestock Agents.

The Campdraft Committee said they are incredibly fortunate to be backed by these businesses in town and their sponsorship gives them the ability to hold their events and ultimately give back to the community.

The fundraising efforts from this year’s Ladies Clinic were also significantly bolstered by the extraordinary generosity of the wider campdrafting community, who made some very sizeable donations for auction, many of which were organised by Sam.

Special acknowledgments were made to, Troy and Fiona Palmer of Binnia Performance Horses, Hugh Miles Performance Horses, The Barnett family of Beausaada Stock Horses, Louise Cameron of Lou’s Leather (who also supported as an instructor for the clinic in August), CatDan Photography, and Jantein Saltet from Hilltops Equine in Young. These individuals and businesses donated significant goods and services, which were successfully auctioned off to turbo charge the fundraising total for the event.

The Tubbul Campdraft Committee is already looking ahead to their next event, with the 2026 campdraft scheduled for March next year.

The committee is currently working on securing sponsorship before Christmas and is always eager to partner with local businesses to promote them through the event and social media presence.

Anyone who would like more information on becoming a sponsor and exploring the available packages can reach out via email: tubbul_campdraft@yahoo.com.