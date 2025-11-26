For those with a fascination with, or a question about all things native seed related, the Central West Local Land Services will be running a Native Seed Collecting Workshop in Grenfell on Thursday, 4 December,

This free workshop, which will run from 10am - 3:30pm at the Grenfell Bowling Club will be presented by Melanie Cooper and Mikla Lewis.

At the workshop, participants will be able to learn about:

What you'll learn:

-Why collect native seeds.

-How and where to collect seeds.

-Permissions, permits and licencing requirements.

-Ethical, sustainable and genetic considerations for seed collection.

-Timing of the seed collection and types of fruit and seed.

-Seed extraction, drying, cleaning and storage.

While the even is free, organisors are encouraging people to register online at: https://events.humanitix.com/native-seed-collecting...

This is an all ages event and aims to teach participants how to ethically and sustainably collect and prepare seed for planting and restoration projects at home and on the farm.

For more information: contact Daniel van Horik, Land Services Officer on 0436 967 769 or daniel.vanhorik@lls.nsw.gov.au

This project is funded by the Australian Government Natural Heritage Trust and delivered by Central West Local Land Services, a member of the Commonwealth Regional Delivery Partners panel.