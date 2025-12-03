The Grenfell Lions Club and Community annual Christmas Carnival will be held in Vaughn Park (Near the swimming pool and skate park) on Friday December 19.

The Lions BBQ will be in operation as well as their famous jumping castle for the little ones.

Santa will arrive on the big red fire engine around 8pm. Tickets to see Santa are just $2 - each child will receive a bag of sweets and a cool drink.

Lions will be operating the chocolate wheel, where hams, turkey breasts and Christmas Cakes will be up for grabs.

Tony Haley and Julie Gilmore (Shindig) will add atmosphere to evening with Christmas music.

The Hospital Auxiliary will be selling tickets in the mammoth Christmas Raffle which will be drawn on the night.

During the evening the Christmas Lights/decoration winners will be announced and the "Shop Weddin"' promotion will be drawn.

Special thanks to the Grenfell Senior League guys and girls who have come on board to assist once again at the Carnival.

Stallholders are welcome and for more details should call 0403480729.