Following a lengthy discussion by councillors at Weddin Shire Council's November meeting, it was moved that Weddin Shire Council develops a record of non-operational matters following councillor roadshows tabled to council.

This motion was accepted following a motion by councillor Jan Parlett that they develop a register of community common issues, requests and progressive ideas raised on Roadshow Days.

Cr Parlett said the previous Council did endorse they had a register, which had fallen by the roadside, but was prompted to bring this motion to council as they have just had a roadshow and she was thinking about the purposes of the council roadshows.

"The people that did turn up did give input, did give thoughts, some of them gave written things," she said,

Cr Parlett said she also noticed councillors and staff writing notes on the items which were discussed during the roadshow, and while this is helpful and productive, but keeping a register would also help council keep track of the outcomes and issues arising from the roadshows.

Cr Parlett said this would demonstrate to the community that they value their inputs and show the road show visits are a valuable exercise for insight into the community progress thoughts and requests

"As Council has invested time and money into having road show days, a register would provide a valuable record of the respectful connectyion with the community and an ongoing reference to changing circumstances," she said.

Councillor Colleen Gorman said when she first read cr Parlett's motion she thought it was a great idea, but the main issue was that a lot of people who come to see them at the councillor roadshows want to see the council staff because they are the operational side of council and know the in s and outs.

Mayor Paul Best said while he did support the idea, he does think there are some issues with the idea of a register, as people also bring things to Council's attention outside of the roadshow and they can't be seen to be priortising between these issues.

Mayor Best said there will also be be things brought to Council that may be unachievable and asked where they would fit them into a register.

He put forward the idea of after each roadshow that a report is brought to council which could then be talked about and put to the right area of council.

"I'm just cautions about starting a register in that it sort of leaves other people that have written letters in and all those sorts of things that this is being seen being prioritized over their issues," Mayor Best said,

Councillor Wezley Makin also echoed this sentiment about a new register following the roadshows as they may disadvantage others going through the due process putting in the forms.

Cr Makin said rather than a register, having a report following the roadshows allows them to take on board what was discussed, but without creating the impression that council will be able to undertake the requests without due process.

Councillor Jeanne Montgomery raised the point that they shouldn't need to have a second register but she thinks they have to acknowledge the communities, that they have heard them.

Cr Parlett said the term register may have thrown everyone, and that she she did not mean it as a commitment or action list, but was meant to be a record of what is brought up in the roadshows.