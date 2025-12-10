After giving back to members of the Grenfell community for the last 28 years, Glenice Clarke has stepped down from her role as Secretary of the Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee.

Glenice said she has loved the job of secretary, but she has reached a point where she's finding she needs to slow down and that some younger members are able to take up the mantle.

In 1997, Glenys went to a meeting of the Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee with her husband, which turned out to be the annual meeting.

During this meeting she was elected as the committee's secretary, a position she has held the entire time.

Glenice said she was helping people within this role, and the committee owns 35 units which are leased out to senior citizens.

This fact, Glenice said, allowed her to help people to live independently at low cost in their retirement.

"Over the 28 years I have enjoyed what I have done, but there is nothing in those 28 years that I can say were boring," she said.

Along with being part of the Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee, Glenice has spent 19 years serving on the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary, before retiring from her role earlier this year, as well as being involved in the Food Hall and the Presbyterian Church.

Glenice came to Grenfell 60 years ago, after meeting a local farmer at a church Camp in Young, before they got married, and has been involved in various community organisations since.

She puts this down to some advice from her father in law that if she wanted to meet people she had best get involved in community groups.

As well as this reason Glenice said she has been involved with so many groups because she wanted to give back to back to the town that she was welcomed into as a young bride.