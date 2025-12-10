After running the Conron Store for the past year, store owner Hayden Rhodes is set to close up shop for the last time at the end of this month.

Hayden said the past 12 months of running The Conron Store have been a whirlwind and have been busy, challenging, and exciting, but also incredibly rewarding.

"There have been plenty of long days and nights, new ideas, surprise hiccups and growth," he said.

"What stands out the most to me would be how much the store has grown, not just in products, but in connection. I’ve loved getting to know our customers and hearing their stories and travels.

"Those interactions are the heart of the store," Hayden said.

While he has seen so much growth within the store, Hayden said closing The Conron Store on 31 December was a hard decision to make.

"I packed up my life and moved to Grenfell nearly nine years ago now.

"They always say home is where the heart is and being back home is where I want and need to be at this stage of my life, closer to my family," Hayden said.

"During my time here in Grenfell, I have welcomed two beautiful nieces and a nephew to the family and they are growing up so fast and I can't wait to be able to spend some quality time with them."

Hayden said being able to pick up his nieces and nephew from school and hang out on the weekends is something he has not been able to do living so far away, and he can't wait to start this.

While he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, Hayden said there has been several highlights of running The Conron Store, with one of the greatest highlights being able to see the store turn into a destination which is meaningful and genuinely loved by the community.

"Every day, I’m reminded that this store is so much more than shelves and stock - it’s people, conversations, laughs, and the small moments that make a day brighter," he said,

"What has truly stood out is the support from our locals and visitors who choose to walk through the doors or place an order online. Seeing customers come back again and again, whether it’s for clothing, boots or a last-minute gift, means more than they probably realise."

However the biggest highlight by far, Hayden said, has been the team behind the counter.

"I’m incredibly grateful for the staff who show up with energy, patience, and heart. They’re the reason the store is so welcoming and runs like a oiled machine."

Hayden said The Conron Store started as a beautiful vision that was brought to life by founder, Rachel Conron in 2022.

"At the time, I was working for Rachel and husband Joel in one of their other businesses - Conron Stockcrete," he said.

"I was lucky enough to see The Conron Store’s journey start from the very beginning. From the mapping out of the stores layout, to selecting the brands to taking delivery of the very first order, I was very fortunate to be part of that journey.

"When the opportunity came to purchase The Conron Store, I jumped at the idea. I had seen the store grow and its success from the very being, and I wanted to continue being part of its journey," Hayden said.

The Conron Store will wrap up trading on the Wednesday, 31 December 2025.

Hayden said the store has lots of stock to clear before then and are having a massive closing down sale on all clothing, hats and shoes.

"If you have a gift voucher from The Conron Store, it will need to be redeemed before the 31st of December 2025. After this date, the voucher will be deactivated," he said.

"I would like to personally thank the Grenfell community who have made me feel so welcome during my time here. I very much look forward to visiting again and being on the ‘other side’ of the counter," Hayden said.

The Conron Coffee store will continue to trade as normal.