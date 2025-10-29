On Wednesday, 15 October four Grenfell lady golfers and their partners headed off in their caravans to Condobolin

To play in the Lachlan Valley Veterans Tournament on Thursday. 16 October. All ladies Karen Hancock, Sandra Matthews, Virginia Drogemuller and Phillipa Baker all played well at Condobolin and had a great day with great hospitality, food and a well prepared course.

After condobolin we all headed off to Nyngan to play on Saturday 18th and Sunday19th in the NSW Sand Greens Tournament.

Virginia, Karen, Sandra and Phillipa were joined at Nyngan by Val Forsyth, Leanne Young, Megan Starr and Elyse Troth.

Nyngan golf club hosted a great tournament with 92 ladies playing, the course was in tip top condition, with great friendships and hospitality.

All ladies played well and some great scores were recorded, some playing the best golf that they have played.

After Nyngan all headed off and stayed at Pon to Falls near Wellington before continuing on to Molong for a night.

Some golfers played at Molong on Thursday before returning to Grenfell.

5 Hole Competition

Come and join us for a fun social round of golf in a 5 hole competition in 3 Person Ambrose Format (Teams of 3).

All Skill levels will be catered for. Starting time is 5.30pm on Fridays and the cost is $5 per person. The bar and clubhouse will be open.

9 Hole competition

This competition will be played during November, The three best nett scores recorded over the month will decide the winner.

Results from competitions over the last few weeks, were not available today an d will be included in next weeks notes.