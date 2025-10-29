Peter Mead and Barry Jones have returned from Dubbo with a win in the 2025/26 Midwest Region Pairs Championships, claiming the Men’s Senior Pairs title.

Hosted across two days on Saturday, 18 October and Sunday, 19 October, the Grenfell pair claimed solid wins over their competition to secure the win in the Championships. They will now progress to the State Championships to be held at the end of June, 2026 at Dubbo.

Barry Jones said to get to the Midwest Region Pairs Championship they played in the qualifying event, winning three games at the qualifier in Grenfell to make it to Dubbo.

There were seven teams in the Men's Senior Pairs, and the Grenfell players had a bye in the first round before taking on the Parkes team in the semi final.

Barry said they love playing in really good competitions and it is great at his age to be able to play reasonable games.

Peter Mead said it was wonderful for them to win against such good opposition.

Barry and Peter had a strong win over the West Dubbo duo 28-4, and they didn't play the last two ends of the game.

In the final on the Sunday morning, they played a team from Parkes, having another very strong win 21-7, with the last end not played.

Barry played in skip position, saying he has played in that position with strong results in previous competitions.

Barry said Peter played brilliantly at Dubbo, leading really well and making his job easy by putting a lot of bowls close.

Looking forward to the State Championships, Peter said they will be coming up against some of the best bowlers in the state, though he believes he and Barry will be up to the challenge.