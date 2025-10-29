At the Weddin Shire Council's October meeting Council noted the planned closures of Council facilities during the Christmas and New Year 2025 – 2026 period.

Acting General Manager Luke Sheehan said this is for Councillors and the public's information about what the proposed shut down period for Council's facilities are over the Christmas and New Year period.

The administration building is expected to be closed from12.30pm Wednesday, 24 December to – 5 January 2026

The Visitor Information Centre will be closed from Thursday 25 December 2025 and will reopen on Saturday 27 December 2025. The Visitor Information Centre will operate under reduced operating hours from 27 December to 31 December of 10am – 2pm, but will be open from 9:30am to 4pm on 31 December 9:30am.

The Visitor Information Centre will be closed on 1 January 2026 and reopen with normal operating hours on 2 January 2025.

The Grenfell Aquatic Centre and Quandialla Pool will both be closed on 25 December, 2025.

Also closed on 25 December will be the Grenfell Waste Facility.

The Council Depot will operate with limited services available from Tuesday, 23 December to Monday, 5 January.

However, the Depot will be closed on Thursday, 25 December 2025; Friday, 26 December; Thursday, 1 January and Friday, 2 January.