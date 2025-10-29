The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch, 2025 Remembrance Day Commemorative Service will be held on Tuesday November 11 commencing at 10:45am in the Grenfell Memorial Park

The service will include cadet catafalque party, Last Post and Ode, commemorative song sung live by Belinda Day, Wreath Laying ceremony (public invited to lay a wreath), readings will be done by Grenfell schools and the National Anthem will be sung by Belinda Day.

Although some seating will be supplied by the Grenfell Lions Club, perhaps you may bring your own folding chair for comfort.

Members of the public and organisations are encouraged/invited to lay a wreath.

Post Service Drinks and Finger Food will follow at 1230 Hrs (12.30pm) at the Grenfell Bowling Club. This function is open to the members of the public who wish to attend. Cost $20 per person (food only) pay on the day. RSVP by Tuesday November 4 via email to: grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au