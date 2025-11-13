Riley Dennis had an incredible couple of days competing in Boccia at Homebush this week. He played exceptionally well, winning five games, drawing one, and only narrowly losing another.

His outstanding effort helped his team place 5th out of 16 teams — a fantastic achievement!

Beyond his impressive performance on the court, Riley showed great sportsmanship and made plenty of new friends along the way.

The Henry Lawson High School are so proud of his dedication, skill, and positive attitude and congratulate him on his achievement. Well done, Riley

Congratulations Thomas

The Henry Lawson High School are proud to announce that Thomas Vonthien has been selected for the NSW Under 15 Rugby Union team, set to compete in January next year.

This is a remarkable achievement, and Thomas is the only player chosen from the Country team — a testament to his dedication, talent, and hard work on the field.

Throughout the year, Thomas will be training in Bathurst as he prepares for the upcoming competition. We know he will represent his team and community with pride.

Well done, Thomas — The community at The Henry Lawson High School are all cheering you on.

Congratulations Wyatt, Heidi and Ava

The Henry Lawson High School would like to say a big thank you to Wyatt Bruce, Heidi Morley and Ava Baker who travelled to Boorowa with St Joseph’s Primary School to assist with refereeing on the day.

Your enthusiasm, teamwork, and willingness to help are greatly appreciated!

The High School would also like to extend their thanks to St Joseph’s for inviting their students along and giving them the opportunity to gain valuable experience as referees.