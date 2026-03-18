With the seven-a-side soccer grand final games played last night all eyes are now on the upcoming Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association mixed competition season for the Grenfell Stingers.

The team is encouraging new players of all ages and abilities to join them this year.

Coach and manager of the team for 15 years, Ben Walker said the club prides itself on being inclusive and social, welcoming both male and female players from across Grenfell.

"We've got a really good mix," Ben said.

"We have some 15 and 16-year-olds in the side and we've also got players in their 50s and 60s. Everyone's welcome."

The Stingers compete in the Lachlan Amateur Soccer Association competition against teams from Parkes and Forbes with the competition open to players aged 14 and over.

Ben said the competition has a strong social focus while still providing a competitive environment for players.

"It's not overly serious. It's a good, social competition that suits all ages and abilities."

The team also takes part in several over 35 competitions during the year with an emphasis on family involvement and the broader soccer community.

"We spend a lot of time travelling together and building that soccer family," Ben said.

After around 15 years in charge, Ben is stepping back from coaching duties this season with Mark Harvey stepping into the role.

"It'll be great to have some fresh ideas," Ben said.

"Mark's really excited and keen to bring a few new things to the team."

Last year the Stingers reached the semi finals, finishing fourth after what Ben described as a rebuilding season following the loss of several experienced players.

"We lost quite a few old heads and brought in some new players but as the season went on the team really started to gel and build momentum."

With most of last year's squad returning for another season and a new coach, Ben said the team is looking forward to building on their progress in the upcoming season.

Pre-season training will begin on Wednesday, 1 April at Lawson Oval from 6.30pm and anyone interested in joining the team is encouraged to come along.

"Just rock up to training. If you can't make it, send a message to the Facebook page [The Grenfell Stingers FC]," Ben said.

The 2026 competition is expected to kick-off in early May.