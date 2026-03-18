The Burrangong Cubs had a great end to their season defeating the Cootamundra Bulls to win the South West Slopes Cricket League (SWSCL) B Grade grand finals.

Burrangong (6/231) won the toss against Cootamundra Bulls (10/71) and elected to bat first where they laid on the pressure early.

Burrangong's batting lineup came out strong with the first four batters putting a collective 153 runs on the scoreboard.

Jack Woods (48) and Joshua Cameron (33) opened for Burrangong with Liam Miller (53) coming in next, where he faced 80 balls

Captain Jack Woods continued with the pressure against Cootamundra, claiming 19 runs.

The middle of the batting order saw a slightly lower amount of runs from Burrangong, however Robert Barron (40, not out) and Ethan Miller (14, not out) finished strong for the Cubs.

Burrangong continued to keep the pressure on when Cootamundra went to the stumps, and ensured a low scoring affair.

The Cubs' bowlers kept the pressure on with Jack Shea claiming three wickets, while Geoff Palmer, Robert Barron and Jack Nicolls each claiming two wickets.

On the fielding side, Joshua Cameron had a catch as a wicket keeper and a runout, unassisted, while Jack Woods, Liam Miller, Robert Barron, Jack Nicolls, Ethan Miller and Jack Shea each had a catch as a fielder.

In the C Grade grand final the Criterion Bin Chickens (10/158) had less success against the Temora Leprechauns (7/161).

Criterion went to bat first after Temora won the toss and put on a good start, despite a couple of relatively quick catch outs.

Kieran Richens put a decent amount of runs on the board, recording 33 runs from 37 balls.

He partnered with Declan Hurcum who put 46 runs on the board from 84 balls.

Temora then upped the pressure with the majority of remaining batters hitting low scores, however Jeremy Bourke did rally to put a further 17 runs on the board.

When Criterion went to bowl, they applied the pressure to Temora's batters.

While Temora didn't have many huge scores from their batters, they consistently put runs on the board before they overtook Criterion's recorded runs in 30 overs.

Declan Hurcum, Cole Bloor and Jack McRae each claimed two wickets.