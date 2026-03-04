Grenfell Cricket Club's A Grade squad has bowed out of the finals series after a close loss to Stockingbingal.

Grenfell won the the toss and set a good score of 10/127 for Stockingbingal to follow.

However, in a repeat of the final general match of the season, Stockingbingal was able to power through to win with a score of 7/128 in the 38th over.

Grenfell Cricket Club's Harrison Starr said it was unfortunate to go down the way they did, but he was proud of the effort of the Grenfell players throughout the year.

Mr Starr said up until Stockingbingal hit the winning run, Grenfell were not giving up and still fighting for a win.

He said it was a really good context across both batting and bowling, with Stockingbingal playing a good game.

A few standouts for the Grenfell side was Scott Druitt who hit 50, and it was a =well rounded team performance from the A Grade Squad.

On the bowling perspective, Mr Starr said it was likely their best bowling display for the whole season and this match, despite the loss, there is still plenty of positives to take into next year.

Looking back at this season, Mr Starr said it was good to field two teams throughout most weeks of the year.

Mr Harrison said this is a good sign for what's ahead for cricket in Grenfell.

Looking forward, many of the players are looking forward to a few weekends off before strapping on the footy boots.