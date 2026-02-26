There was plenty of friendly competition on Wednesday when five keen lady golfers from Grenfell made the trip across to Canowindra for their Open Golf Day.

Taking on Canowindra’s unique nine-hole course — played twice to make up the full round — the Grenfell Ladies were up for the challenge. Playing the same holes twice might sound simple, but it takes focus and consistency to back up a good first nine with another strong effort.

The visitors were also treated to a lovely lunch prepared by the Canowindra lady golfers — a much-appreciated spread that provided the perfect opportunity to relax, refuel and enjoy some post-round conversation. The hospitality was warmly received and added to the welcoming atmosphere of the day.

More importantly, the day was a great example of country sport at its best. A bit of travel, plenty of laughs, and the chance to catch up with fellow golfers from neighbouring towns. The Grenfell Ladies once again did their town proud, flying the flag for their club and showing that small communities continue to produce committed and competitive players.

Well done to these five ladies who made the trip — another great day for local golf and another reminder that Grenfell is always well represented on the fairways.

Winners on the day

Maria Neill Division 1 Handicap Winner

Virginia Drogemuller Division 1 Scratch Runner Up

Val Forsyth Division 1 Stableford Runner Up