Winter sports are nearly back on the field and that means it's time to register your little ones.

SOCCER

Grenfell Soccer Club registrations are now open for the upcoming season.

Age five $60, ages six to 10 $110 and ages 11 to 17 $120.

Make sure to register before midnight on 31 march to get $10 off your registration cots.

Active Kids Vouchers are accepted but if you plan on using two vouchers make sure to contact the club first.

You can register at https://registration.playfootball.com.au/signin

If you have any questions email the club at grenfellsoccer@gmail.com or message the Grenfell Soccer Club Facebook page.

If you are interested or have any questions about being a coach this season please also reach out to the club.

They are currently looking for coaches for under five, six and 17s.

Without coaches, there will be no teams. All skill and experience levels welcome.

Training commenced on Wednesday, 18 March.

Grenfell Junior Rugby Union registrations are now open.

RUGBY UNION

Grenfell junior rugby union club first training night and registration night was held on Wednesday, 18 March.

Registrations to play rugby for Grenfell Junior Rugby are now open for all ages through Rugby Xplorer.

Whether you're new to the game or returning for another big season, the club would love to see you on the field in 2026.

Simply head to the Rugby Xplorer app or website to register today.

The club is looking forward to making it a huge season for the junior Panthers!

Grenfell Junior Rugby Union registrations are now open.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Some of the Grenfell junior rugby league teams are still looking for players, so if you’re still sitting on the fence now is the time to register.

Weekend sport is such a great thing for kids and families as it builds confidence and friendships, keeps kids active and healthy, teaches teamwork and resilience, creates great family weekends on the sidelines and plenty of fun along the way.

Don’t miss out, get those registrations in today and be part of the season ahead.

Grenfell Junior Rugby League would love to see a few more names on their team lists.

You can register at https://profile.mysideline.com.au

If your not playing and still want to be part of the action maybe refereeing is for you.

Junior footy simply can’t happen without referees, and the club are looking for more legends to join the team.

Becoming a referee is a great way to stay involved in the game, learn new skills and support young players.

There are so many pathways available, and the club will help you get started.

Comment on the Grenfell Junior Rugby League post calling all future referees and they will send you the links to complete the short online modules.

Then you can join the club for the face to face learning night on Monday, 30 March, dinner is supplied, the training is easy to follow, and you’ll be ready to go for the season.

Whether you’re a parent, past player, or just keen to help out, the club would love to have you involved.

Alongside referees, Junior league can’t run without volunteers, and these are some important roles the club need to help kids take the field.

First Aid Officer: Upcoming courses nearby at Cowra on 21 March.

LeagueSafe Trainer: Complete the LeagueSafe course online through the NRL Learning Centre.

All volunteers will also need a free Working With Children Check.

Without trainers and referees, our future footy stars won't be able to play.

Reach out to the club on Facebook or email admin@grenfelljrl.com.au if you have any questions.