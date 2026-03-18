After the Grenfell Pinkies and the Greenthorpe Dusty Rams dusted their boots off at the Kiama 7s all focus moved towards to Cowra 10s.

While the Pinkies showed glimpses of great form, rugby was the eventual winner on the day.

The Pinkies thanked the Young and Forbes players who joined them to make the day possible.

For the Dusty Rams their eyes were on winning back the plate after a few years of not being able to do so.

The Rams timed their run perfectly and were through to the plate quarter final against Wagga City.

Simon chipped to himself and was set to regather and send the rams into the semi finals.

Unfortunately for the Rams the skies chose that moment to open up and send down rain.

One slippery ball later the Rams were mourning what could have been for another year.

The Rams thanked the amazing support crew at the game saying the packed stand wearing blue and white chanting for the Rams made them feel like a loved Australian sports team.

The Rams will now regroup and contest at the Orange 10s later in the year.

For the Pinkies they look towards preseason training back at the home of rugby at the R.B. Bembrick Field.

The training schedule is as followed: