Six Grenfell ladies Val, Virginia, Maria, Leanne, Sally and Jan travelled to Wellington on Friday, 7 November to play in The Silver Teams Event.

The event was played over scratch and stableford with the best five of 8 scores to count.

The winners were Duntryleague with 111 with the runners up being Bathurst with 105. Grenfell with their six players had a total of 75.

It was a great effort by Wellington, which was appreciated by all players. A delicious lunch was served.

The course was in great condition, and all ladies had a great day. Next years event will be held at Wentworth (Orange).

Ladies are now playing in the 9 hole with the end of our 18 hole competition for the year, competition.

It is played over the month of November with the best 3 nett scores recorded will decide the winner.

Players can play 18 holes and it will count as two rounds. there have been some good scores recorded in the last week, so keep playing ladies.

Also on Friday night a 5 hole competition, a three person ambrose, is being played. $5 per person, starting time is 5.30pm.

Two people can also play and handicaps will be adjusted. A fun night to be enjoyed by all no need to have a handicap.

Until next week, keep enjoying your golf.