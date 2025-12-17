Weddin Shire Council is pleased to report the success of the Late-Night Shopping event held in Grenfell on Thursday 4 December 2025. This initiative was designed to encourage residents to support local businesses during the festive season and keep holiday spending within our community.

The Late-Night Shopping evening created a festive atmosphere in Grenfell’s Main Street, with local retailers opening their doors until 8pm and offering specials to customers. The street came alive with live music from the Cowra District Band and Belinda Day, and family-friendly activities, including a visit from Santa, which were warmly received by attendees of all ages. The event attracted visitors from across the region, including from Cowra, Forbes and Young, adding to the vibrancy of the night.

Each purchase made at the Late-Night Shopping event also entitled shoppers to enter the Shop Weddin This Christmas campaign for the chance to win one of three VISA gift card prizes valued at $500, $300 and $200.

Mayor Paul Best said the evening was a testament to community pride.

“The response to Late-Night Shopping and the Shop Weddin This Christmas campaign showed just how committed our community is to supporting local businesses,” Mayor Best said.

“Residents embraced the opportunity to shop locally, enjoy the festive atmosphere and contribute directly to the strength of our local economy. Their support helped small businesses at one of the most important times of the year.”

‘I appreciate the support of our local businesses who opened and took advantage of this initiative, and I thank our local proprietors for their participation and for supporting this event”.

The Shop Weddin This Christmas campaign concludes on Wednesday 17 December, with the prize draw taking place on Friday 19 December, at the Lions Christmas Carnival in Vaughan Park.

For more information, contact Weddin Shire Council’s Economic Development Officer Auburn Carr on 02 6343 1864 or auburn@weddin.nsw.gov.au