This year we nominated our Chair Clemence Matchett for the Katie Walker Outstanding Volunteer Award 2025.

Clemence has led CEF of Grenfell to be a strong and vital committee of many different talents, backgrounds and age groups.

Clemence identifies people who share the commitment of supporting our young people in their post school pathways and invites them to join the committee which now stands at 18 members.

Her leadership has sustained the shared philosophy and working of the committee: supporting our young people in their education and learning from school is at the centre of our decision making and ensuring accountability of how funds are spent to our many donors.

Clemence is a strong and clear advocate and spokesperson. She promotes the cause to individuals and local businesses, gaining their ongoing support.

At events, whether on the football gate, the balls or street stalls she is aware of new faces and engages with them finding out if they are possible recipients or potential members, showing real interest in their stories and sharing what we do and why.

Clemence is energised by our young people: their stories, their resilience, their successes, overcoming the challenges, reconnecting with their community and their optimism about the future. She has been a consistent mentor and strong advocate for her mentees. She is genuinely interested in them, taking time to catch up and provide that encouragement and support as needed.

Her role has been valued as past recipients nominate her as a personal referee for employment.

In conversation with Clemence, she will often tell stories about the younger generations doing things in the community, who are leading and making a difference across a whole range of industries and community groups including agriculture, retail businesses and sport. She is committed to positive change and building a strong resilient and sustainable community.

CEF of Grenfell is just one group where she contributes a lot of energy and time, working constructively to see this happen.

Though the award went to another wonderful volunteer, we were told that it was a very difficult final decision that Clemence was part of. Thank you Clemence for all you do in bringing such energy and positivity to our organisation and community.

Our committee includes:

Chairperson - Clemence Matchett; Vice chairperson – Courtney Hunter; Secretary – Margaret Carey; Treasurer – Hayley Griffiths; Publicity Officer- Jenny Armstrong; Public Officer: Rachael Powe; Committee members - Carol Hargrave, Jan McLelland, Ron McLelland, Hugh Moffitt, Catia Nowlan, Claire Phillips, Judy Spedding, Peter Spedding, Hannah Troth, Heather Walker and Vicki Walsh.