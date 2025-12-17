The NSW Government is rewriting the framework that determines road management in NSW, announcing a modern road recategorisation system that provides councils with certainty over who will manage and maintain different roads, allowing for more targeted investment where communities need it most.

Road recategorisation is the process used to decide whether a road should be managed as a State, Regional or Local road. This system determines who maintains it, who funds it and how it fits into the broader transport network.

Previously, there was no system in place for recategorisation. Due to the former government’s approach, many roads are still categorised based on how they were used decades ago, despite major changes in population, traffic volumes, freight movements and local growth.

The unfair, outdated approach created long backlogs and increased pressure on local councils, who manage around 90 per cent of the state’s road network and continue to face huge challenges from climate change, worsening weather events, rising construction costs and a growing workload after repeated natural disasters.

Mayor Paul Best welcomes the Minns Labor Government’s new framework on the re-categorisation and classification of the statewide road network.

"In recent times, particularly with disaster relief, there has been excessive red-tape processes," he said.

Mayor Best is pleased to hear that Council’s will have a clear, fair and reliable way to re-categorise roads in a timely manner through the use of a new online self-assessment tool with clear criteria and up to date data.

Thegovernment’s new road recategorisation framework puts evidence ahead of politics, replacing an ad-hoc political approach with a clearer, fairer and more responsive model that focuses on how a road functions within the network.

The new framework includes:

• Clear statewide criteria to support consistent, needs-based decision making

• An always-open application pathway, replacing decade-long review cycles

• A new online self-assessment data tool to help councils understand early whether a proposal is likely to meet the criteria, reducing administrative burdens

• Prioritisation for roads that unlock housing, freight efficiency, resilience and major infrastructure delivery.

This is a major reform that will put the right roads in the right category, cutting red tape, reducing duplication and improving how maintenance and investment are delivered across the network. It won’t fix every challenge at once, but it’s a strong step forward.

With the portal now live, local councils and road managers will be able to put forward proposals for recategorisation. Reviews of the system and processes will be conducted at three months, six months and then annually to refine the model.

Minister for Local Government, Ron Hoenig said local governments have been calling for a fairer and more responsive road recategorisation process for years.

“This is about strengthening the partnership between State and local government and making sure the right roads sit in the right category so maintenance and investment can be better targeted," Mr Hoenig said.

“This change will make a significant difference for councils especially those in regional and rural NSW where roads aren’t just a means to get from A to B, they’re a lifeline for these communities.”

Mayor Best was happy to hear the Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig acknowledge that regional and rural NSW roads are the lifeline for these communities.

"It is great that consideration is given to rural and regional communities to assist Council’s to plan, budget and deliver works more efficiently," he said.

Minister for Roads, Jenny Aitchison said the Minns Labor Government is rewriting the rules so councils have a clear, fair and reliable way to get roads into the right category.

“For decades, councils have been stuck with a slow, ad-hoc system. From today, decisions will be driven by evidence and need, not politics or outdated processes," Ms Aitchison said.

“Drivers don’t care which level of government manages a road. They care that it’s safe, accessible and well maintained. This new system is designed to help roads receive the appropriate investment and ongoing care, supporting better outcomes for our communities.

“Local councils are our partners. Collectively, they manage about 90 per cent of the NSW road network, and we understand the pressures they’re under. After years of floods, fires, storms and rising costs, we know they can’t do this alone. This framework helps us work together in a more consistent, transparent and practical way," she said.

“Clear criteria and modern data tools mean these decisions are no longer left to chance or politics. Everyone can see the basis for a category change, and that brings greater transparency and confidence to the system.

“The Liberals and Nationals promised to reform road recategorisation for over a decade. During their 12 years in power, the Liberals and Nationals recategorised a fraction of what was promised. They failed councils, they failed drivers, and they failed NSW," Ms Aitchison said.

Chairman of The Country Mayors Association of NSW, Mayor Rick Firman OAM said this is a positive step forward for our regional and rural councils, who have been managing enormous road networks with limited resources and increasingly severe weather impacts.

“The new framework gives our councils a fair opportunity to have roads properly recognised for their current use, not what they looked like 20 years ago," Mr Firman said.

“Being able to apply at any time, backed by clear criteria and data, is a major improvement. It will help councils plan, budget and deliver work more efficiently for our communities.”