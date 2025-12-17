Members of the community have gathered at Taylor Park on Sunday, 14 October for the return of the annual Carols in the Park hosted by the Combined Churches of Grenfell.

Carols in the Park's Brad Stuttle said the event had a good atmosphere and turned out pretty well, with a great turnout of community members who enjoyed the fine weather.

Mr Stuttle said the schools did a brilliant job in their performances as well.

With the completion of the Taylor Park Playspace well before the carols, Mr Stuttle said it was a terrific addition for the kids who could run off an play during the event if they wanted.

With a guitarist from Young, musicians from Grenfell and as well as people coming from Cowra to help locals set up, Mr Stuttle said it was a community and team effort.

Mr Stuttle said they would like to thank the community for their support, as well as the local schools for coordinating several performances and those who had a hand in helping to run the Carols in the Park.

Following another successful Carols in the Park, the Combined Churches of Grenfell committee will begin planning for next year's carols around June.

