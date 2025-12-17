Many people over 60 sit home by themselves on New Year’s Eve, watch some TV and go to bed at the regular time. It’s not a whole lot of fun!

But this, year the Grenfell Anglican Church is putting on a New Year’s Eve Social in the Church Hall for those over 60 who sit at home by themselves and watch the festivities on TV.

The Social begins at 5pm with drinks and nibbles, dinner at 6, then from 7- a quiz, a singalong and those still able, some dancing and other fun things.

At 8:30, we will sing “Auld Lang Syne” and go home.

Bedtime can be as normal but the lead up to it can be had with others in friendship and joy.

This is a purely social event. If you would like to come, please bring something to share for dinner and your own drinks. Nibblies will be provided as well as tea and coffee. If you have any questions, call Steve on 63431097.